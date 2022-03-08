Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.43.
Shares of ZZZ opened at C$26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$994.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.24.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
