SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

TSE:SNC opened at C$28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 295.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.08.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

