SocialCoin (SOCC) Trading Down 44.6% This Week

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,245.72 and $4.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SocialCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin was created to be used as a reward for interactive with certain content in platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TripAdvisor, online forums such as Pistonheads and so on. “

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

