Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 180,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $995,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTMO stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (Get Rating)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.