Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.72

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.72 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 2144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

