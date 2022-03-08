Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.45.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.