SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,802,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after purchasing an additional 241,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

