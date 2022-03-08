SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84.

