Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 389 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00.

Splunk stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $535,507,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $78,658,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Splunk by 25,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after purchasing an additional 656,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

