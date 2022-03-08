Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $181.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $127.12 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,096 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 507.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 99.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 94,458.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

