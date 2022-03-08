Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Down 5.2%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $31.84. Approximately 96,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,067,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 673,815 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

