Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 17,425 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of EMCORE worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 127,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

