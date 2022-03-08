Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE VMI opened at $217.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

