Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LICY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

