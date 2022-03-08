Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Matson by 143.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matson by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $247,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

