Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 148,064 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,120.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after acquiring an additional 190,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 245.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,500.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 789.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

CSGP opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

