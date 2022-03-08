Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,726 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Mistras Group worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

