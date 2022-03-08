Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after buying an additional 54,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 78.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVAC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. CureVac has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

