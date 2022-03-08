Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE:SQSP opened at $23.89 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $34,672,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $50,404,000. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $23,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.