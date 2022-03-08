SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SRAX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

