St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Sells £380,441.60 in Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,482.18).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.72) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STJ. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.13) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.66) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.11 ($21.70).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

