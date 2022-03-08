St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Sells £380,441.60 in Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,482.18).
Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.72) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
