Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in February

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

