Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.21 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

