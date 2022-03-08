Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $97,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 58,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 27,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.54. 720,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

