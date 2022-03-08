State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.10 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

