State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Reduced by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177,108 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.65% of State Street worth $221,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.91. 15,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,084. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

