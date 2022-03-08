Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,352. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

