Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $383,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $547,000.

NYSEARCA TAXF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

