Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,229. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.