Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,362 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 243,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

