Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

