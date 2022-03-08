Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $328,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

