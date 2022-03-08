Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 750 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

