StockNews.com Downgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.75. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

