StockNews.com Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
About FibroGen (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.