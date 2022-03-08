StockNews.com Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

