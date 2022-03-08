StockNews.com Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.29 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 118.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

