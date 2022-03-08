StockNews.com Lowers Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 3.04. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

