StockNews.com Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.
Shares of OSIS opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
