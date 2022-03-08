StockNews.com Lowers OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

