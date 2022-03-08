StockNews.com Upgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.05.

NYSE:BA opened at $169.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

