StockNews.com Upgrades Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $1.49 on Friday. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Top Ships by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 257,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Top Ships by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

