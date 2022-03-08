Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 50,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

