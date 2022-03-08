Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 129,010 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 155.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 202,014 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after buying an additional 136,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter.

FALN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,769. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

