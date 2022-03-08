Stone House Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $158.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

