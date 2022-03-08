Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,500 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

