Stonnington Group LLC Invests $312,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 204.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after buying an additional 1,280,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151.

RBLX stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a PE ratio of -37.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.