Stonnington Group LLC Invests $433,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.