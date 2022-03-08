Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Asana stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27.
In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,750,000 shares of company stock worth $478,230,000 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
Asana Profile (Get Rating)
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.