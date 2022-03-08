Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,750,000 shares of company stock worth $478,230,000 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

