Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

