Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in General Mills by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

