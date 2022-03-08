Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.37.

NYSE TOL opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

